The UK contributes GBP 500,000 to elections in the Central African Republic (CAR)

Bangui, 14 September 2020 - The UK Government and UNDP in CAR have signed an agreement worth GBP 500,000 contributing to the organisation of the electoral process in CAR through the Electoral Assistance Project (‘PAPEC’) implemented by UNDP. The UK’s funding will respond to a critical need for electoral and voting supplies, and supports the active participation of women and marginalized groups, who are fundamental to ensuring inclusive elections

The UK Ambassador to DRC and CAR, Her Excellency, Emily Maltman said: “The UK is a strong supporter of the peace process underpinned by the 2019 Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation in CAR. I am delighted on behalf of the UK Government to announce UK finance for the forthcoming elections. As a permanent Member of the UN Security Council, we have consistently said that the upcoming elections are vital for long-term stability in Central African Republic, and for the future prosperity of all Central Africans. Elections must be fair and genuinely inclusive, offering the most vulnerable in society, including women and internally displaced persons, the opportunity to be heard. That is why as part of our funding, we are contributing to critical voter outreach activities with underrepresented groups. The UK is proud to stand alongside the CAR authorities, the UN and the rest of the international community in CAR to organise and carry out elections, and provide the basis for long-term stability and prosperity.

At the signing ceremony, which was conducted on line, Ms. Natalie Boucly, the UNDP Representative Resident based in CAR warmly thanked the UK and stated: “The UK is a long-standing, steadfast partner of UNDP, including in many electoral assistance support projects. The UK contribution comes at a critical juncture in the electoral cycle in the Central African Republic. The funds, which will be part of the UNDP-managed Basket Fund under the UNDP implemented Electoral Assistance Project (‘PAPEC’), will contribute to procuring essential electoral material and further reinforcing women outreach, in anticipation of the presidential and legislated elections scheduled for 27 December 2020. At a time of hardship of all countries in the face of the COVID pandemic, the UK generous and timely contribution is all the more appreciated.

About the Electoral Assistance Project (‘PAPEC’) implemented by UNDP:

Since the beginning of the elections process, the PAPEC Project has provided technical and logistical support to the National Elections Authority (A.N.E.) The Project procured and delivered 4,400 Android tablets, and 4,400 electoral administrative kits as well as COVID kits to support voter registration in CAR. A total of 12,000 registration agents and 4,000 COVID agents were recruited and trained in Bangui prior to being dispatched to all 3,600 voters registration centres in the country.

For further information on the UNDP Electoral Assistance Project (‘PAPEC’) in CAR please visit the PAPEC website https://rca-papec.ec-undp-electoralassistance.org

Contact information:

Sidi Diawara, sidi.diawara@undp.org

Yolanda Romero, yolanda.romero@undp.org