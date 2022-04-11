Transhumance Hotspots Analysis: Physical Access Constraints and Food Insecurity in the Central African Republic (April 2022)

Summary

The Central African Republic (CAR) pastoralism adopted seasonal mobility which is transhumance in herding and shifting agriculture in farming. Transboundary pastoralism is practiced in CAR by Cameroonian, Chadian,

Sudanese, and South Sudanese groups of herders. This activity is met with challenges ranging from cattle theft, farmer grazier problems, and armed groups activities which lead to incidents that are at times fatal.

Data from the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED) publicly available, were analyzed to identify locations where a transhumance incidence occurred and subprefectures that are access constraints and food insecure due to the occurrence of transhumance incidences. Hotspot analysis provides a way to show the relationship between features and whether high or low values cluster spatially. In summary, the analysis groups subprefectures where similar High (Hot) or Low (Cold) numbers of incidents are found in a cluster. Hotspot analysis is therefore a basic form of incidences predictions, an analytical technique that can be used to help identify where management can target physical accessibility constraints, humanitarian aid, and transhumance conflict resolution mechanism resources.

From 2001 to 2021 (20 years) a total of 172 transhumant incidents with 739 fatalities were recorded. The hotspot analysis results reveal 5 subprefectures as transhumance hotspots with a 99% confidence level. They include Batangafo, Kabo, Kaga Bandoro, Markounda, and Bouca.

The rest of the hotspots subprefectures are found in the northern parts of the country, especially the northwest, northeast, and southeast where hotspots vary between 90 to 95 percent confidence levels. The subprefectures in the south, southwest, east, and southeastern part of the country range from no statistical significance to cold spots of 90, 95, and 99 percent confidence levels.

After an overlay of transhumance hotspots with IPC results of Sept 2021 to March 2022, ENSA 2021, cropland change 2021, and security roads classification February 2022, the results show 18 subprefectures in hotspots areas with challenging conditions ranging from high food insecurity to roads at high risks. For immediate and long-term food security initiatives, physical access, asset creation, and transhumance conflict resolution mechanisms considerations, the 18 subprefectures of Amada-Gaza, Abba, Bouar, Koui, Bocaranga, Bossangoa, Bouca, Batangafo, Markounda, Kabo, Kaga-Bandoro, Dekoa, Bamingui, Bakala, Ippy, Bria, Ndélé, and Birao were considered priority 1 because they face many challenges to include food insecurity, and high-risk roads and are in transhumance hotspots. These 18 subprefectures have a total population of approx. 1,090,509.

Bozoum is a priority 2 subprefecture because it has medium challenges, and it has a population of approx. 67,146.

The rest of the 14 subprefectures of Baboua, Bossemptélé, Paoua, Ngaoundaye, Nana Bakassa, Nanga Boguila, Bogangolo, Mala, Mbres, Ouadda, and Ouanda Djalle are priority 3 because they face lesser challenges especially in the area of food security. All Priority 3 areas have a population of approx. 649,397. Therefore, approximately 1,807, 052 people live in the programme priority areas.

The results from this analysis will be used to formulate data-driven programmes and policies for early warning, emergency preparedness, and to orient food security, physical security, asset creation and livelihood initiatives, and transhumance conflict resolution mechanisms.

Available resources will therefore be used to target areas depending on the level of priority.