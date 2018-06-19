Thousands of children affected by violence in the Central African Republic

"I WANT TO SEE PEOPLE ABLE TO LIVE THEIR LIVES IN PEACE". - CREPIN, PROGRAMME MANAGER, CAR

A worsening humanitarian situation in CAR.

The desperate situation in Central African Republic has worsened amid a spike in fighting that threatens to hit almost every part of the country.

Deadly clashes between armed groups have forced 700,000 people to leave everything behind to escape the brutality.

The violence has now spread into areas that were relatively peaceful, aggravating the situation for thousands of children and their families.

Aid workers caught in the conflict

Attacks against humanitarian workers have also intensified, forcing NGOs to suspend their work.

Four aid workers have been killed since the beginning of the year and many NGOs in Bambari have had their bases attacked and looted in recent weeks.

These attacks make it more and more difficult for organisations to provide emergency food, medical services, education and safe spaces for children.

War Child is working to support children affected by the violence

Our team is working in areas across the country, helping children with safe spaces to play, learn and act as children away from the threat of violence.

I spoke to my colleague Crepin who manages our projects in the north of CAR.

He told me how difficult it is becoming to operate;

"It breaks my heart to see civilians and humanitarian workers targeted in this way. It is an extremely complex place to work right now and we have no choice but to scale back our activities for children, to ensure their safety."

But Crepin also has a more positive message he wants to share with our supporters:

"I'm so grateful for all of War Child’s supporters for your ongoing support. You’re helping us to respond to the urgent needs of children in CAR as soon as we can."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ben Bartlett

Ben is a Regional Programme Officer for Africa. He works with our teams in the Central African Republic and Burundi to ensure that they receive the necessary project and operational support to run our programmes effectively.*