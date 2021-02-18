Terms of Reference - Central African Republic: An Evaluation of WFP’s Interim Country Strategic Plan (2018-2022)

1. Background

1. These Terms of Reference (ToR) were prepared by the WFP Office of Evaluation based upon an initial document review and consultation with stakeholders.

2. The purpose of these ToR is to provide key information to stakeholders about the evaluation, to guide the evaluation team and specify expectations during the various phases of the evaluation. The ToR are structured as follows: section 1 provides information on the context; section 2 presents the rationale, objectives, stakeholders and main users of the evaluation; section 3 presents the WFP portfolio and defines the scope of the evaluation; section 4 identifies the evaluation approach and methodology; section 5 indicates how the evaluation will be organized. The annexes provide additional information.

1.1. Introduction

3. Country Strategic Plan Evaluations (CSPEs) encompass the entirety of WFP activities during a specific period. Their purpose is twofold: 1) to provide evaluation evidence and learning on WFP's performance for country-level strategic decisions, specifically for developing the next Country Strategic Plan (CSP) and 2) to provide accountability for results to WFP stakeholders. Evaluations are mandatory for all CSPs and are carried out in line with the WFP Policy on Country Strategic Plan and WFP Evaluation Policy.

4. For countries where a country-led strategic review cannot be completed, WFP operations in-country are delivered through an Interim Country Strategic Plan that is based on existing strategies, studies, assessments, analysis and data. These Interim CSPs are used as a transition document until a strategic review-informed CSP can be developed. At the discretion of the independent Office of Evaluation, Interim CSP can also be selected for an evaluation to be carried out by the Office of Evaluation under the same quality assurance system for CSPEs.