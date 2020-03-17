Strengthening accountability to affected people in Central African Republic

In the face of the grave humanitarian crisis in the Central African Republic (CAR), Ground Truth Solutions (GTS) is providing affected communities with opportunities to express their feedback on the on-going humanitarian response. In a country where the population is facing widespread violence, affected communities do not always have the opportunity to systematically express their views or ensure that their opinions are taken into account by humanitarian actors.

To reinforce accountability towards affected people in CAR, the Humanitarian Country Team (HCT) has created an Inter-Agency Collective Service (IACS) to operationalise accountability to affected people by supporting organisations working at the frontlines of the response.

As part of this joint effort, Ground Truth Solutions (GTS) is working with UNICEF and the International Organisation for Migration's (IOM) Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) data collection teams to conduct surveys of people's perceptions. These surveys can help to guide the response, measure impact and ensure that the views of affected people are regularly considered and acted upon.

For the pilot phase of our project, 1,403 affected people in the Paoua and Bangassou sous-prefectures were interviewed in August 2019 to collect their perceptions on the on-going humanitarian response. In December 2019, we went back to these communities to present our results as well as collect recommendations on various aspects of the humanitarian response (communication, targeting process, complaints and suggestions mechanisms). Therefore, the following reports compile the perceptions and recommendations from these affected communities.

To see results from the first round of data collection or for more information regarding our project in Central Africa Republic, please visit Ground Truth Solutions' website.

The following reports are available in French only.