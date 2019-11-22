22 Nov 2019

Statement regarding former Caritas Central African Republic Director Luk Delft

Report
from Caritas
Published on 22 Nov 2019

“Caritas is saddened and outraged by the child abuse reported by CNN in its story on Luk Delft, a Belgian religious priest who was a previous national director of Caritas Central African Republic. We express our compassion and solidarity with the children and their families. We thank those who have come forward. They have our full support in telling their truth. At Caritas, we are constantly working to improve our safeguarding of children both in the Central African Republic and in the rest of the world where Caritas works to help people in need. Our first duty is to protect those we serve,” says Aloysius John, Secretary General of Caritas Internationalis.

Caritas Internationalis understands that those responsible have ensured that the accused is no longer in the Central African Republic, and both civil and religious authorities have been notified and are investigating the allegations. Caritas Internationalis is assisting the local Caritas in the Central African Republic as it investigates the allegations, strengthens its safeguarding mechanisms and offers care and support to any possible victims and their families. Caritas Internationalis has asked all national organisations worldwide to vet their governance, staff, volunteers and international staff.

Caritas encourages anyone with a safeguarding concern to report to the local Police. A report can also be made to Caritas Internationalis on cho@caritas.va.

Media requests on Central African Republic to Thierry Bonaventura – +39 3516197118 communication@caritas.va

