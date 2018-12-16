Statement of ICC Prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, following the recent arrests of suspects concerning the situation of Central African Republic: “Our investigation into the conduct of all sides to the conflict continues”

On Wednesday, 12 December, I welcomed the arrest of the second suspect resulting from our investigation in the Central African Republic ("CAR") since August 2012. Mr Patrice-Edouard Ngaissona's arrest follows Mr Alfred Yekatom's arrest and surrender to the International Criminal Court (the "Court" or "ICC") in November of this year.

I welcomed these arrests as important steps towards the fulfillment of my prosecutorial mandate to hold accountable those responsible for the gravest crimes in CAR no matter what side of the conflict they are on. These arrests in no way put an end to our work in CAR.

As I have clearly and repeatedly stated in the past, my Office's investigations into conduct of all sides to the conflict in CAR continues. This concerns alleged crimes falling under the Court's jurisdiction committed by all parties to the conflict, including the Séléka and the Anti-Balaka armed groups.

My Office's mandate is to investigate independently and impartially alleged crimes that destroyed the lives of so many men, women and children in CAR. I seek to ensure justice and accountability on all sides. That is what the Office's legal mandate requires, that is what the victims deserve, and that is what my Office is fully committed to and is working to achieve.

I encourage the people of CAR to be patient. In accordance with its mandate, my Office remains steadfast in its pursuit of blind justice for the benefit of all the people of the Central African Republic.

Finally, I emphasize that my Office remains seized of the situation in CAR, and continues to closely monitor the situation on the ground.

I am concerned about the prospects of further violence in CAR. We will not hesitate to take action within our mandate and means as necessary.

