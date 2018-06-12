Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on the killing of a UN peacekeeper in the Central African Republic

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the attack on 10 June by armed elements on a United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) patrol in Bambari, in the centre of the country. The attack resulted in the killing of a peacekeeper from Burundi and the wounding of another. This brings to five the number of peacekeepers killed in targeted attacks in the Central African Republic since January 2018, with two attacks occurring in the span of a week.

The Secretary-General pays tribute to all the courageous peacekeepers who have made the ultimate sacrifice for the cause of peace in the Central African Republic. He offers his deepest condolences to the family of the deceased as well as to the Government of Burundi, and wishes a swift recovery to the injured.

He recalls that attacks against United Nations peacekeepers may constitute a war crime and that sanctions can be applied against the perpetrators. He urges the Central African Republic authorities to spare no effort in investigating and identifying the perpetrators so that they can be swiftly brought to justice.

The Secretary-General reaffirms his unwavering support to MINUSCA in its efforts to protect civilians and stabilize the Central African Republic.

Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General