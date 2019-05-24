24 May 2019

Statement on attacks in the Central African Republic

Report
from UN Children's Fund
Published on 24 May 2019 View Original

by Marie-Pierre Poirier, UNICEF Regional Director for West and Central Africa

DAKAR, 24 May - “UNICEF condemns the brutal killings of civilians during recent attacks by armed groups on villages in the northwest of the Central African Republic. The attacks left at least 54 civilians dead.

“This massacre marks a low point since the fragile peace and reconciliation process was agreed in February.

“Over the past six years, repeated attacks and violence against civilians have left 2.9 million people, or half of the country, in need of humanitarian assistance.

“Conditions on the ground remain extremely dangerous for children. They have been targeted by armed groups, caught in the crossfire and recruited to the fighting. The places children rely on for protection and support – schools, hospitals and places of worship – have also come under attack.

“Meanwhile, conflict has increased food insecurity and reduced access to healthcare. An estimated 43,000 children are expected to suffer from severe acute malnutrition this year and will be at imminent risk of death.

“UNICEF reiterates its call on all parties to the conflict to ensure that children are kept safe from the violence and to adhere to the peace agreement.”

Media Contacts
Thierry Delvigne-Jean
UNICEF West and Central Africa
Tel: +221 33 831 0862

Email: tdelvignejean@unicef.org

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.