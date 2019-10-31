31 Oct 2019

Statement by the Acting Humanitarian Coordinator in the Central African Republic (CAR), Mr. Buti Kale - 31 October, 2019

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 31 Oct 2019
preview
Download PDF (264.51 KB)English version

(Bangui, 31 October 2019): The Acting Coordinator in the Central African Republic, Mr. Buti Kale deplores the impact of the recent heavy rains on the Central African population in Bangui and other regions of the country. He calls for the mobilization of humanitarian actors, alongside the Government, to relieve the victims. "I deplore the damages caused by the torrential rains of 21 October and over the days that followed, affecting at least 25,000 people in and around Bangui, as well as in the Ouaka, Basse Kotto, Mbomou and Houam Prefectures. Globally, more than 10,000 houses were destroyed, over 1,000 wells were flooded and as many toilets destroyed.

This is happening in a country where 2.6 Million people, more than half of the population, need humanitarian assistance to survive, thereby exacerbating existing vulnerabilities. As of 30 October, only 64.8% of the US $ 430 Million required for the humanitarian response in 2019 were mobilized, while the humanitarian community is also facing new challenges.

In partnership with the Central African Government, humanitarian actors conducted on 25 October preliminary needs assessment mission to determine the scale of the damages. This preliminary evaluation led to a response plan that is addressing the most urgent needs of the affected populations in Bangui and its surroundings, including in shelter, food and health; water, hygiene and sanitation, based on the available resources.

As we are moving close to the dry season, it keeps raining both in areas already affected and in those that were identified for possible relocations. The situation requires more resources.

In accordance with its core principles, the humanitarian community is renewing its commitment to work alongside the Central African Government to alleviate the suffering of the population already affected by a protracted crisis.”

For further information, please contact:
Maxime Nama C, Public Information Officer, namacirhibuka@un.org, +236 70122443
Virginie Bero, Public Information Assistant, berov@un.org, +23670177625
OCHA press releases are available on www.unocha.org or www.reliefweb.int

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.