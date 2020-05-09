Spike in attacks against humanitarian organisations in Ndélé town

Bangui, 9 May 2020 – Over the last nine days, ten attacks against humanitarian organisations have been recorded in the north-eastern town of Ndélé, in the Bamingui-Bangoran Prefecture of the Central African Republic (CAR). Inter-communal clashes which started on 10 March 2020 still continue.

On 29 April, violence erupted in Ndélé town, causing over 2,000 people to flee their homes in search of refuge.

Over 27 people were killed and at least 56 injured.

The Humanitarian Coordinator for the Central African Republic, Ms. Denise Brown travelled to Ndélé to see first-hand the situation of civilians and humanitarian workers and to engage with local counterparts. “In some areas of the Central African Republic, the population is forced into a pattern of displacement as a result of the conflict. In recent weeks in Ndélé, people have been forced twice to flee violence. The only way for them to return to their homes and remain safe in their community is a cessation of the conflict”, said Ms. Denise Brown.

Since January, 27 incidents against humanitarian organisations including the killing of a humanitarian worker and the theft of four vehicles have been reported in Ndélé. The number of incidents per month spiked from one in January to nine in April. In the first week of May, seven incidents have already been recorded. Ndélé is the second most affected prefecture in the CAR in terms of incidents against humanitarian workers.

“The situation on the ground is unbearable. The attacks against the population and the humanitarian community have to stop. Women and children are particularly exposed and bear the brunt of the protracted crisis”, said the Humanitarian Coordinator. “I call on all parties to comply with their obligations under international humanitarian law, to respect and protect civilians and humanitarian workers as well as their assets”, added Ms.

Brown.