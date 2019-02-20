Situation in the Central African Republic - Report of the Secretary-General (S/2019/147)

I. Introduction

1. By its resolution 2448 (2018), the Security Council extended the mandate of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) until 15 November 2019 and requested me to report on its implementation on a quarterly basis. The present report is submitted pursuant to that resolution.

II. Political situation

Peace process

2. During the reporting period, important progress was made in the peace process under the auspices of the African Initiative for Peace and Reconciliation. Following the high-level event on the Central African Republic held in New York in September 2018, considerable efforts were undertaken by stakeholders at various levels to revitalize the political process, in particular the holding of direct talks between the Government and armed groups. Meanwhile, there was growing frustration among Central Africans with the repeated delays in convening the direct dialogue, with the grave security incidents in recent months blamed for the delays.

3. The Government of the Central African Republic intensified its preparations for direct dialogue with the armed groups, with support from the panel of facilitators of the African Initiative for Peace and Reconciliation. The President, Faustin Archange Touadera, continued outreach efforts to Central African stakeholders, including political parties and civil society, to strengthen national ownership and popular support for the peace process. Opposition political parties and civil society organizations issued a joint memorandum on 12 November calling for the prompt launch of the African Initiative and the inclusion of political parties and civil society organizations in the process. My Special Representative for the Central African Republic and Head of MINUSCA intensified his engagement within the panel as a member and with regional and international partners.

4. At the forty-seventh meeting of the United Nations Standing Advisory Committee on Security Questions in Central Africa, held in N’Djamena from 6 to 8 December, Member States from the region agreed on the imperative of reviving the African Initiative for Peace and Reconciliation, including through more strategic regional consultations, emphasizing in the final communiqué the need to launch the direct dialogue as soon as possible. Several neighbouring countries expressed their readiness to re-establish bilateral mixed commissions with the Central African Republic. On 14 December, the National Assembly issued a declaration supporting the African Initiative and recommending the launch of a dialogue with armed groups in Brazzaville and Khartoum without delay.

5. After months of consultation on the venue for the direct talks, the Commissioner for Peace and Security of the African Union, my Under-Secretary General for Peace Operations and senior officials, including ministers, from Angola, Cameroon, Chad, the Congo, Gabon and the Sudan, as well as the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), visited the Central African Republic together from 8 to 11 January to revive the peace process and ensure sustained regional and international commitment to a political solution to the crisis. The delegation met a wide range of actors, including President Touadera, government officials, the diplomatic community and civil society. On 10 January, all stakeholders agreed to convene a direct dialogue between the Government and armed groups in Khartoum on 24 January under the auspices of the African Union and supported by the United Nations. Following that high-level visit, President Touadera again engaged with political parties and civil society representatives, inviting them to participate in the government delegation to the Khartoum talks in an observer capacity. The regional consensus to launch the talks in Khartoum and hold any final signing ceremony in Bangui provided new hope for progress towards an agreement.

6. From 24 January to 6 February, a delegation of the Government of the Central African Republic, led by the State Minister and President Touadera’s Chief of Staff, Firmin Ngrebada, and the representatives and leaders of 14 armed groups held direct talks in Khartoum. The talks, which were facilitated by the African Union and supported by the United Nations, also saw the participation of representatives from political parties, religious institutions and civil society, including women. Following intensive negotiations, the parties reached consensus on 2 February on all major issues on the agenda, including on justice and reconciliation, a more transparent and inclusive governance system and transitional security arrangements. On 5 February, the Political Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation in the Central African Republic was initialled by the parties in Khartoum during a closing ceremony hosted by the President of the Sudan, Omer Al-Bashir, in the presence of President Touadera, as well as the diplomatic corps and officials from countries of the region, the African Union and the United Nations. The Agreement was formally signed in Bangui on 6 February.

7. Of note, the parties agreed to establish a follow-up mechanism as a means to oversee the effective implementation of the Political Agreement. On the highly sensitive issue of justice, the parties set up a commission comprising the signatory parties tasked with reviewing all issues pertaining to conflict-related issues of justice. The commission will submit its recommendations to the Commission on Truth, Justice, Reparation and Reconciliation, the National Assembly and the follow-up mechanism. The parties also agreed on the creation of mixed brigades, comprising former armed group members and national defence forces, mandated to protect the borders of the country and transhumance activities, among other tasks. Established as a temporary security measure, the mixed brigades should be operational for a maximum period of 24 months. At the political level, President Touadera agreed to accommodate additional representatives of former armed groups in the national administration, including in the Government. Two important documents were also negotiated and annexed to the Agreement, namely, detailed transitional security arrangements and an implementation plan of the Agreement.