A Simplified, Combined Protocol: Evidence Overview

IRC and its partners have conducted research on community management of acute malnutrition (CMAM) treatment protocols across seven countries (Central African Republic, Chad, Kenya, Mali, Nigeria, Somalia, and South Sudan). IRC-led research on simplified approaches, including three operational pilots and a clinical trial, has enrolled more than 60,000 children. The resulting evidence demonstrates that a simplified, combined protocol is equally effective, more cost-effective, and easier to scale compared to the standard, more complex protocol.