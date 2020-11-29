CAR + 1 more
Signing ceremony of the new food aid project to the Central African Republic through the World Food Program
On November 26, the signing ceremony of the new food aid to the Central African Republic through the World Food Program took place in Yaoundé in connection with Bangui by video conference. Japan has decided this time to offer food assistance worth about 1.6 billion FCFA. Through this food assistance, we hope that the food security of refugees and of those deplaced due to insecurity in the Central African Republic will improve.