19 Feb 2020

Security Council Sanctions Committee Briefs States on Final Report of Expert Panel on Central African Republic

Report
from UN Security Council
Published on 19 Feb 2020 View Original

SC/14115

On 31 January 2020, the Coordinator of the Panel of Experts on the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2127 (2013) concerning the Central African Republic briefed the Committee and Member States, including regional States, on the final report of the Panel of Experts (document S/2019/930).

During his briefing, the Coordinator highlighted that regional dynamics were key to understand the crisis in the Central African Republic. The Coordinator noted that armed groups continued to be involved in cross-border trafficking, both in arms and natural resources. In this context, the Coordinator welcomed the efforts of the Central African Republic authorities and their neighbours to revitalize bilateral joint commissions in order to address cross-border issues and underlined that the engagement of regional actors remained essential in ensuring that the February 2019 Peace Agreement is implemented.

In reaction to the briefing and the Panel’s final report, the representatives of the Central African Republic, regional States, members and non‑members of the Committee provided their views on the situation in the Central African Republic and their appreciation for the work of the Panel of Experts.

