Security Council Sanctions Committee Briefs Member States on Midterm Report of Expert Panel on Central African Republic

SC/13962

On 6 September 2019, the Coordinator of the Panel of Experts on the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2127 (2013) concerning the Central African Republic briefed the Committee and Member States, including regional States, in connection with the midterm report of the Panel of Experts (S/2019/608).

During his briefing, the Coordinator highlighted the continued interest by regional States in ensuring that the Central African Republic Peace Agreement on 6 February is implemented. The Coordinator noted that armed groups continued to violate the provisions of the peace agreement including by engaging in child recruitment, attacking civilians, and trafficking in arms. He further emphasized the continued trafficking in natural resources in areas controlled by armed groups, by both Central African nationals and foreigners. He stated that the Central African Republic Government and its neighbours had enhanced their efforts to establish or revitalize bilateral joint Commissions. These joint commissions could constitute a useful tool to facilitate the Peace Agreement’s implementation as well as address cross-border issues, including trafficking in arms and natural resources and the implementation of the travel ban on sanctioned individuals. Finally, the Coordinator also highlighted that the national defence and security forces of the Central African Republic continued to receive significant support, both training and equipment, from international partners thanks to the exemption provisions of the arms embargo. This has facilitated an accelerated redeployment of the FACA [Armed Forces of the Central African Republic], which nevertheless continues to face significant operational and logistical challenges during deployment, in particular in areas controlled by armed groups.

Committee and non-Committee members attending the meeting expressed appreciation for the convening of the briefing and the work of the Panel of Experts. The Permanent Representative of Central African Republic welcomed the reporting of the Panel and noted that the findings of the report concerning armed group activities further supported her country’s calls for an easing of the arms embargo in relation to the Government. Members encouraged regional States to work together to reduce arms proliferation in the Central African Republic and expressed support for the reactivation or establishment of joint Commissions.

