Security Council Press Statement on Central African Republic (22 January 2021)

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Tarek Ladeb (Tunisia):

The members of the Security Council commended voters in the Central African Republic for their determination in exercising their right to vote in elections on 27 December 2020, despite intimidation and violence in parts of the country. They took note of the decision of the Constitutional Court of the Central African Republic, ruling on the electoral challenges and proclaiming the final results of the presidential election. They called on all stakeholders to respect the Constitutional Court's decision and reaffirm their commitment to the consolidation of democracy and the rule of law in the Central African Republic. They took note of President [Faustin-Archange] Touadéra’s speech, addressed to the opposition, and encouraged the Government of the Central African Republic and all political actors to engage effectively in dialogue and reaffirmed the role that the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) good offices can play in this regard.

The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms violations of the Peace Agreement, as well as violence perpetrated by certain armed groups with the support of former President François Bozizé, aimed at undermining the electoral process. They recalled that individuals and entities engaging in or providing support for acts that undermine the peace, stability or security of the Central African Republic, including acts that threaten or impede the stabilization and reconciliation process that fuel violence, may be designated under the Security Council sanctions regime. They also condemned the hate speech and incitement to violence fueled by disinformation campaigns. They urged all signatory parties to fully honour their commitments and join the path of dialogue and peace. They stressed the urgent and imperative need to end impunity in the Central African Republic and to bring to justice perpetrators of violations of international humanitarian law and of violations and abuses of human rights. They also encouraged the national authorities to continue their efforts to make the Truth, Justice, Reparation and Reconciliation Commission operational.

The members of the Security Council took note of the request of the Central African Republic authorities to lift the arms embargo. They reiterated their readiness to review the arms embargo measures, through inter alia suspension or progressive lifting, in the light of progress achieved on the key benchmarks established by the Security Council. They stressed the need for the Central African Republic authorities to ensure physical protection, control, management, traceability and accountability of weapons, ammunition and military equipment transferred to their control.

The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms increased attacks against humanitarian workers. They called on all parties to respect their obligations under international humanitarian law and ensure humanitarian access.

The members of the Security Council strongly condemned ongoing attacks against MINUSCA and reiterated that attacks against peacekeepers may constitute war crimes. They reiterated their condolences for the peacekeepers killed. They reaffirmed their support to Special Representative of the Secretary-General [Mankeur] Ndiaye and MINUSCA’s efforts to implement its mandate through a proactive and robust posture, while recalling the importance of the Mission having the necessary capacities to fulfil its mandate and promote the safety and security of the United Nations peacekeepers, pursuant to Security Council resolution 2552 (2020). They welcomed the support of Central African Republic’s other international and regional partners and encouraged coordination of international support to the Central African Republic.

The members of the Security Council emphasized the important role of the guarantors and facilitators of the Peace Agreement, including the African Union, the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) and neighbouring States. They called for continued mobilization of the subregion and welcomed regional initiatives aimed at strengthening dialogue, easing tensions and seeking concerted political solutions to this crisis.

