Security Council Press Statement on Attack against Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Central African Republic (SC/14145)

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Wu Haitao (China):

The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the attack on 15 March 2020 by anti-Balaka elements against the Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) in Grimari (Prefecture of Ouaka), in the centre of the Central African Republic, which resulted in the death of one Burundian peacekeeper.

The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest condolences and sympathy to the family of the peacekeeper killed, as well as to Burundi and to MINUSCA.

The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms all attacks, provocations and incitement to violence against MINUSCA by armed groups and other perpetrators.

The members of the Security Council reiterated that attacks against peacekeepers may constitute war crimes and reminded all parties of their obligations under international humanitarian law. They called on the Government of the Central African Republic to swiftly investigate this attack and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The members of the Security Council also strongly condemned the killing of a national staff member of MINUSCA in Ndélé (Prefecture of Bamingui Bangoran), in the north-east of the Central African Republic, on 7 March 2020. They expressed their deepest condolences to the family of the victim and called on the Government of the Central African Republic to swiftly investigate this killing and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The members of the Security Council reiterated their full support for MINUSCA and expressed their deep appreciation to MINUSCA’s troop- and police-contributing countries.

The members of the Security Council reiterated their strong support for the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for the Central African Republic, Mankeur Ndiaye, and for MINUSCA to assist the Central African Republic authorities and the people of the Central African Republic in their efforts to bring lasting peace and stability, as mandated by the Security Council in resolution 2499 (2019).

