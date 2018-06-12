12 Jun 2018

Security Council Press Statement on Attack against Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Central African Republic

Report
from UN Security Council
SC/13378
11 JUNE 2018

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Vassily A. Nebenzia (Russian Federation):

The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the attack on 10 June 2018 by armed elements against a patrol of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) in Bambari (prefecture of Ouaka), in the centre of the Central African Republic, which resulted in one Burundian peacekeeper killed and another injured.

The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest condolences and sympathy to the family of the peacekeeper killed, as well as to Burundi and to MINUSCA. They wished the injured a speedy recovery.

The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms all attacks, provocations and incitement to violence against MINUSCA by armed groups and other perpetrators.

The members of the Security Council reiterated that attacks against peacekeepers may constitute war crimes and reminded all parties of their obligations under international humanitarian law. They called on the Government of the Central African Republic to swiftly investigate this attack and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The members of the Security Council reiterated their full support for MINUSCA and expressed their deep appreciation to MINUSCA’s troop- and police‑contributing countries.

The members of the Security Council reiterated their strong support for the Special Representative of the Secretary‑General for the Central African Republic, Parfait Onanga‑Anyanga, and for MINUSCA to assist the Central African Republic authorities and the people of the Central African Republic in their efforts to bring lasting peace and stability, as mandated by the Security Council in resolution 2387 (2017).

