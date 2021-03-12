Security Council Increases Size of Central African Republic Stabilization Mission, Adopting Resolution 2566 (2021) by 14 Votes in Favour, with 1 Abstention

SC/14465

The Security Council decided today to increase the authorized size of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) to enhance its ability to perform its priority mandated tasks “in the current evolving context”.

By a vote of 14 in favour to none against, with one abstention, it adopted resolution 2566 (2021) under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations, through which it decided to increase the Mission’s military component by 2,750, and its police component by 940, from the current levels authorized in resolution 2552 (2020).

Through the text, the 15-member organ stressed that the reinforcements would enable MINSUCA to focus on the protection of civilians and facilitation of humanitarian access. They will also enhance the Mission’s capacity to prevent and reverse a deterioration of the security situation while creating space for the political process in the Central African Republic to advance.

The Council further stressed that these new capabilities are not a substitute for the national authorities’ primary responsibility to advance the peace process and protect the population. It noted that the reinforcements should be sequenced through a phased approach and requested the Secretary-General to include, in his report of 11 October 2021, a proposal on MINUSCA’s overall force configuration.

Through resolution 2552 (2020), which extended MINSUCA’s mandate to 15 November 2021, the Council decided that the Mission shall continue to comprise up to 11,650 military personnel, 2,080 police personnel and 108 corrections officers.

The Council most recently debated the situation in Central African Republic during a videoconference meeting on 24 February 2021. (See Press Release SC/14447.)

[Security Council resolutions are currently adopted through a written procedure vote under temporary, extraordinary and provisional measures implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as first set out in a letter (document S/2020/253) by its President for March 2020 (China).]

