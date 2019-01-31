Security Council Extends Sanctions on Central African Republic, Panel of Experts’ Mandate, Adopting Resolution 2454 (2019)

SC/13687

Security Council

8455th Meeting (PM)

The Security Council today decided to extend its sanctions regime on the Central African Republic — including an arms embargo, travel ban and assets freeze — until 31 January 2020, while also extending the mandate of the Panel of Experts assisting the Central African Republic Sanctions Committee until 29 February 2020.

Unanimously adopting resolution 2454 (2019) under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter, the 15-member entity expressed its intention to establish, no later than 30 April, clear and well‑identified key benchmarks concerning security sector reform; disarmament, demobilization, reintegration and repatriation; and the management of weapons and ammunition, which could help guide the Council in reviewing the arms embargo measures on the Government.

By other terms of the resolution, the Council further requested the Secretary-General, in close consultation with the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA), United Nations Mine Action Service and the Panel of Experts, to conduct, no later than 31 July, an assessment of progress.

The Council also expressed its intention to review the arms embargo measures on the Central African Republic’s security forces by 30 September, expressing particular concern about reports of illicit transnational trafficking networks that continue to fund and supply armed groups.

The representative of France, speaking as the pen-holder of the Council’s Central African Republic file and the main sponsor of the resolution, welcomed the Council’s unanimous adoption of the text against the backdrop of direct dialogue between parties. The resolution sends a clear message to those “who are rightly expecting much of the Council”, he said, underscoring the decision to establish a specific, operational road map that could lead to future changes to the arms embargo. Noting that the organ’s openness to such changes is based on real progress demonstrated by the Central African Republic’s armed forces, he stressed that the only viable solution to the conflict will be a political one, adding: “There has been a clear commitment by the Security Council, and this resolution shows it.”

Côte d’Ivoire’s representative also welcomed the Council’s spirit of compromise, with a view to helping the Central African Republic achieve progress. Developing a road map will make it possible to ease sanctions and support the implementation of security sector reform. Highlighting the ongoing synergy with stakeholders in the country, region and the international community, he said further progress lies ahead.

Also taking the floor, the Russian Federation’s delegate commended the representative of the Dominican Republic, Council President for January, for his work.

Resolution

The full text of resolution 2454 (2019) reads as follows:

“The Security Council,

“Recalling its previous resolutions and statements on the Central African Republic, in particular resolutions 2121 (2013), 2127 (2013), 2134 (2014), 2149 (2014), 2181 (2014), 2196 (2015), 2212 (2015), 2217 (2015), 2262 (2016), 2264 (2016), 2281 (2016), 2301 (2016), 2339 (2017), 2387 (2017), 2399 (2018), 2448 (2018), as well as resolution 2272 (2016), and the statements of its President of 18 December 2014 (document S/PRST/2014/28), 20 October 2015 (document S/PRST/2015/17), 16 November 2016 (document S/PRST/2016/17), 4 April 2017 (document S/PRST/2017/5), 13 July 2017 (document S/PRST/2017/9) and 13 July 2018 (document S/PRST/2018/14),

“Welcoming the significant efforts made by the Central African Republic authorities, in coordination with their international partners, to advance the reform of the security sector, including the ongoing deployment of Central African Republic defence and security forces, as well as the adoption of a National Defence Plan, a Force Employment Concept and a National Security Policy, and acknowledging the urgent need for the Central African Republic authorities to train and equip their defence and security forces to be able to respond proportionately to threats to the security of all citizens in the Central African Republic,

“Welcoming the Secretary-General’s Report of 15 October 2018 (document S/2018/922) submitted pursuant to resolution 2387 (2017), and taking note of his letter dated 31 July 2018 addressed to the President of the Security Council (document S/2018/752) pursuant to paragraph 43 of resolution 2399 (2018),

“Taking note of the midterm report and the final report (document S/2018/1119) of the Panel of Experts on the Central African Republic established pursuant to resolution 2127 (2013), expanded by resolution 2134 (2014) and extended pursuant to resolution 2399 (2018), and taking note of the Panel of Experts’ recommendations,

“Determining that the situation in the Central African Republic continues to constitute a threat to international peace and security in the region,

“Acting under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations,

“1. Decides to renew until 31 January 2020 the measures and provisions as set out in paragraphs 1 to 19 of resolution 2399 (2018);

“2. Reaffirms that the measures described in paragraphs 9 and 16 of resolution 2399 (2018) shall apply to individuals and entities as designated by the Committee established pursuant to resolution 2127 (2013), as set forth in paragraphs 20 to 22 of resolution 2399 (2018);

“3. Decides to extend until 29 February 2020 the mandate of the Panel of Experts, as set out in paragraphs 30 to 39 of resolution 2399 (2018), expresses its intention to review the mandate and take appropriate action regarding its further extension no later than 31 January 2020, and requests the Secretary‑General to take the necessary administrative measures as expeditiously as possible to re-establish the Panel of Experts, in consultation with the Committee, drawing, as appropriate, on the expertise of the current members of the Panel of Experts;

“4. Requests the Panel of Experts to provide to the Council, after discussion with the Committee, a midterm report no later than 30 July 2019, a final report no later than 31 December 2019, and progress updates, as appropriate;

“5. Expresses particular concern about reports of illicit transnational trafficking networks which continue to fund and supply armed groups in the Central African Republic, and requests the Panel, in the course of carrying out its mandate, to devote special attention to the analysis of such networks, in cooperation with other Panels or Groups of Experts established by the Security Council as appropriate;

“6. Urges all parties, and all Member States, as well as international, regional and subregional organizations to ensure cooperation with the Panel of Experts and the safety of its members;

“7. Further urges all Member States and all relevant United Nations bodies to ensure unhindered access, in particular to persons, documents and sites in order for the Panel of Experts to execute its mandate and recalls the value of information-sharing between MINUSCA and the Panel of Experts;

“8. Reaffirms the Committee provisions and the reporting and review provisions as set out in resolution 2399 (2018);

“9. Expresses its intention to establish, no later than 30 April 2019, clear and well‑identified key benchmarks regarding the reform of the security sector, the disarmament, demobilization, reintegration and repatriation process, and the management of weapons and ammunition, that could serve in guiding the Security Council to review the arms embargo measures on the Government of the Central African Republic;

“10. Requests in this regard the Secretary-General, in close consultation with the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA), the United Nations Mine Action Service and the Panel of Experts, to conduct, no later than 31 July 2019, an assessment on the progress achieved on the key benchmarks that will be established pursuant to paragraph 9 above and further expresses its intention to review, by 30 September 2019, the arms embargo measures on the Government of the Central African Republic in light of this assessment;

“11. Requests the Central African Republic authorities to report, by 30 June 2019, to the Committee on the progress achieved regarding the reform of the security sector, the disarmament, demobilization, reintegration and repatriation process, and the management of weapons and ammunition;

“12. Decides to remain actively seized of the matter.”

