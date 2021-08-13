Security Council 2127 Committee Meets Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict

SC/14602

On 13 July 2021, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1533 (2004) concerning the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2127 (2013) concerning the Central African Republic held joint informal consultations with Pramila Patten, Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Sexual Violence in Conflict.

The Special Representative noted that the first half of 2021 has seen a significant increase in the number of sexual violence incidents committed by all parties to the conflict and emphasized that the efforts of the United Nations system contribute to reporting such incidents and supporting the efforts of the Central African Republic authorities to investigate and prosecute those crimes and hold perpetrators accountable, and together with humanitarian actors remained critical in providing essential services to victims and survivors. She also called on the Committee to consider adding names of individuals and armed groups responsible for acts of sexual violence to the Committee’s Sanctions List.

Members of the Committee thanked Special Representative Patten for her briefing and encouraged her to continue providing information to the Committee.

