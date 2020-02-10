10 Feb 2020

Secretary-General Welcomes Verdict Holding 28 Accountable for 2017 Killing of Civilians, United Nations Peacekeepers in Central African Republic

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General welcomes yesterday’s decision by the Bangui Court of Appeal, holding accountable 28 individuals for the killing of 75 civilians and 10 United Nations peacekeepers in the Bangassou area, Central African Republic, in 2017.

The Secretary-General notes that this verdict is an important demonstration of the determination of the authorities of the Central African Republic to bring to justice those responsible for serious crimes, which is crucial.

