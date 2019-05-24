24 May 2019

Secretary-General Strongly Condemns Deadly Attacks in Central African Republic, Urging End to All Violence by Armed Groups, Commitment to Peace Accord

Report
from UN Secretary-General
Published on 24 May 2019 View Original

SG/SM/19593

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the attacks against villages in western Central African Republic which has left at least 34 people dead. The attacks were attributed to 3R (Retour, Réclamation et Réhabilitation), an armed group that is a signatory to the peace agreement signed on 6 February in Bangui. He expresses his condolences to the families of the victims, to the people and the Government of the Central African Republic and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured.

The Secretary-General calls on the Central African Republic authorities to investigate these attacks and to swiftly bring those responsible to justice, recalling that attacks against civilians may constitute war crimes.

The Secretary-General reminds that all signatories to the peace agreement committed to respect international humanitarian law and human rights. He urges all the signatory armed groups to immediately cease all violence in line with their commitments in the peace agreement.

The Secretary-General reiterates the determination of MINUSCA (United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic) to protect civilians and to support the implementation of the peace agreement, which represents the only viable path to peace in the Central African Republic.

