Secretary-General Strongly Condemns Deadly Attack on United Nations Convoy in Central African Republic

SG/SM/20535

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns today’s attacks by alleged Coalition des Patriotes pour le Changement (CPC) combatants on a convoy of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) in Grimari, Ouaka prefecture. A peacekeeper from Burundi was killed and two others wounded.

The Secretary-General expresses his deepest condolences to the family of the victim, and to the people and Government of Burundi. He wishes a speedy recovery to the injured peacekeepers.

The Secretary-General recalls that attacks against United Nations peacekeepers may constitute a war crime. He calls on the Central African Republic authorities to spare no effort in identifying the perpetrators of these attacks so that they can be brought to justice swiftly. Attacks against peacekeepers should not go unpunished.

The Secretary-General reiterates his deep concern over the continued destabilization efforts by armed groups throughout the country. He calls on all parties immediately to stop the violence and resolve their differences through peaceful means.

The Secretary-General reiterates the support of the United Nations to the people and Government of the Central African Republic in their efforts to advance peace and stability.

