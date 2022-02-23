Secretary-General Strongly Condemns Arrest of United Nations Peacekeepers by Central African Republic Police, Calls for Their Release

SG/SM/21152

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the arrest of four members of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA). They were arrested by the Central African Republic gendarmerie in Bangui on Monday, 21 February 2022, while escorting a senior military officer of the Mission.

The Secretary-General emphasizes that, pursuant to the 2014 status-of-forces agreement between the United Nations and the Government of the Central African Republic relating to the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic, these members of MINUSCA enjoy privileges and immunities which are held in the interest of the United Nations.

The Secretary-General recalls that the 2014 status-of-forces agreement establishes a specific procedure in cases where members of MINUSCA are suspected, by the authorities of the Central African Republic, of having committed an offence. The Secretary-General notes that this procedure has not been followed in the present case.

The Secretary-General calls upon the Government of the Central African Republic to abide by all its obligations under international law, including the status-of-forces agreement, and release these MINUSCA personnel unconditionally and without delay. The Secretary-General reaffirms the solidarity and continued support of the United Nations to the Central African Republic.