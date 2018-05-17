17 May 2018

Secretary-General Condemns Killing of United Nations Peacekeeper Escorting Convoy in Central African Republic

Report
from UN Secretary-General
Published on 17 May 2018 View Original

SG/SM/19037-PKO/729
17 MAY 2018

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General condemns the attack on 17 May by presumed anti-Balaka elements on a United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA)-escorted convoy in the south-east of the country. The attack resulted in the killing of a peacekeeper from Mauritania and the wounding of eight others.

The Secretary-General offers his deepest condolences to the family of the bereaved, as well as to the Government of Mauritania. He wishes a swift recovery to the injured.

The Secretary-General recalls that attacks against United Nations peacekeepers may constitute a war crime and calls on the Central African Republic authorities to investigate them and swiftly bring those responsible to justice.

The Secretary-General reiterates the determination of MINUSCA to protect civilians and contribute to the stabilization of the Central African Republic.

For information media. Not an official record.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.