04 Jun 2018

Secretary-General Condemns Killing of Peacekeeper in Central African Republic

Report
from UN Secretary-General
Published on 04 Jun 2018 View Original

SG/SM/19069-PKO/736

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the attack on 3 June by armed elements on a United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) patrol in the west of the country. The attack resulted in the killing of a peacekeeper from the United Republic of Tanzania and the wounding of seven others. This brings to four the number of peacekeepers killed in targeted attacks in the Central African Republic since January.

The Secretary-General pays tribute to all of the courageous men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice for the cause of peace in the Central African Republic. He offers his deepest condolences to the bereaved family, as well as to the Government of the United Republic of Tanzania and wishes a swift recovery to the injured.

The Secretary-General recalls that attacks against United Nations peacekeepers may constitute a war crime and that sanctions can be applied against the perpetrators. He urges the Central African Republic authorities to spare no effort in identifying and investigating them so that they can be swiftly brought to justice. The Secretary-General reaffirms his unwavering support to MINUSCA in its efforts to protect civilians and stabilize the Central African Republic.

For information media. Not an official record.

