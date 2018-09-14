Second standard allocation of the CAR Humanitarian Fund

Bangui, 14 September 2018 – Faced with the proliferation of conflict hotspots and population movements in several parts of the country, the spike in incidents against humanitarian actors and civilians, in addition to the already dire vulnerability and unmet basic needs, the Humanitarian Coordinator in the Central African Republic (CAR), Najat Rochdi, has decided to allocate $15 million through the CAR Humanitarian Fund (CAR HF) to support multisectoral emergency response in the most affected areas by humanitarian actors who are operational and/or likely to deploy rapidly in priority areas.

In line with the priorities identified in the 2018 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP), this allocation will target an estimated 650,000 people in the following sectors: shelter/non-food items, water, sanitation and hygiene, education, telecommunications, logistics, livelihoods and community stabilization, nutrition, protection, health, and food security. The geographical areas targeted by this 2018 second standard allocation are: the north, center, west, south-eastern and south-western regions of CAR.

“I thank the donors who continue to support the humanitarian response in CAR, as well as for their support to the CAR HF. The latter remains an effective and vital funding mechanism to ensure a coordinated and effective humanitarian response and to respond to humanitarian emergencies while ensuring accountability to affected populations” said Ms. Rochdi.

Since January 2018, the CAR HF has received over $10 million through contributions from Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Ireland, Luxemburg, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Switzerland, the Island of Jersey and the United Nations Foundation. Since its inception in 2008 until the end of the first half of 2018, the CAR HF has allocated $181 million for the implementation of 484 emergency humanitarian projects.

For more information, please contact OCHA CAR

Rosaria Bruno, Deputy Head of Office, +236 70550664 bruno1@un.org

Laura Fultang, Public Information Unit + 23670188064, fultangl@un.org