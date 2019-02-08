08 Feb 2019

Sanctions Committee Meets with Government of Central African Republic on Arms Embargo

Report
from UN Security Council
Published on 07 Feb 2019 View Original

SC/13694

On 21 January, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2127 (2013) concerning the Central African Republic met, via videoconference in Bangui, with a delegation of the Government of the Central African Republic led by the Minister of Defence.

During the meeting, representatives of the Government highlighted current security concerns and challenges, noting in particular that armed groups were attacking towns across the country. The Government remained concerned with increasing levels of violence due to armed group activities. The Government further expressed the wish to obtain additional weapons and reiterated President Faustin-Archange Touadéra’s call for the lifting of the arms embargo in this regard.

Committee members voiced their continued support to working with the Government in promoting peace and security in the Central African Republic. Members took note of the information provided by the Government and also highlighted that, to be effective, any sanctions regime should be periodically reviewed and adapted to the situation on the ground to ensure it continues to support post-conflict peacebuilding; disarmament, demobilization, reintegration and repatriation; and security sector reform.

For information media. Not an official record.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.