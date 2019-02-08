Sanctions Committee Meets with Government of Central African Republic on Arms Embargo

SC/13694

On 21 January, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2127 (2013) concerning the Central African Republic met, via videoconference in Bangui, with a delegation of the Government of the Central African Republic led by the Minister of Defence.

During the meeting, representatives of the Government highlighted current security concerns and challenges, noting in particular that armed groups were attacking towns across the country. The Government remained concerned with increasing levels of violence due to armed group activities. The Government further expressed the wish to obtain additional weapons and reiterated President Faustin-Archange Touadéra’s call for the lifting of the arms embargo in this regard.

Committee members voiced their continued support to working with the Government in promoting peace and security in the Central African Republic. Members took note of the information provided by the Government and also highlighted that, to be effective, any sanctions regime should be periodically reviewed and adapted to the situation on the ground to ensure it continues to support post-conflict peacebuilding; disarmament, demobilization, reintegration and repatriation; and security sector reform.

