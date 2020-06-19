Research Terms of Reference: CAR1701 - Humanitarian Situation Monitoring of high needs and hard to reach areas, Central African Republic, 01.03.2020 Version 2

2 . Rationale

The crisis in Central African Republic has entered its 6th year. Since late 2012 – early 2013, the conflict, driven by diverse motives between armed groups, the Mission Intégrée des Nations Unies pour la Stabilisation de la Centrafrique (MINUSCA) and the Force Armées de Centrafrique (FACA) in several parts of the country, has created acute humanitarian information gaps. Indeed, access is continuously impeded in many areas due to security and logistics challenges. This has resulted in both non-systematic and non-comprehensive data collection efforts. As a consequence, humanitarian planning and implementation has been mostly driven by available information rather than by a comprehensive understanding of the humanitarian situation and its subsequent priorities. It has become urgent to ensure a closer monitoring of the humanitarian situation in areas where access is limited and/or when information is out-dated.

To monitor humanitarian needs and displacement of population living in these areas, REACH is conducting data collection mostly remotely as access is largely impeded in targeted areas. As such, data is collected at the locality level, through a network of key informants. First pilot was deployed in Bangassou town, Mbomou prefecture, and in Bambari, Ouaka prefecture from May 2019, and has now expanded to other high needs and / or hard-to-reach area based such as Northeast of the country (Vakaga, Haute-Kotto), and North-west of the country (Ouham, Ouham-Pendé).

The AoK approach, as described in its South-Sudan version, “provides regular, reliable indicative tracking of humanitarian needs over time, to support the prioritization and identification of hot-sport areas witnessing a deterioration of humanitarian needs”. Collected data and subsequent analysis will be shared with existing humanitarian coordination mechanisms and structures for triangulation and feedbacks purposes in order to ensure that results effectively inform the humanitarian response planning. Indeed, a wide consensus in CAR is that response is implemented based on areas where we have information, rather than where needs are / may be. Sharing data and analysis aim at informing response planning and supporting decision making process based on identified needs and vulnerabilities across the country.

A first round of data collection has been completed during the months of November 2019, December 2019 and January 2020. The related factsheets (monthly) and “Situation Overview” (quarterly) have been published, and contributed to inform the humanitarian response planning for 2020. Following the first round of data collection, REACH will continue the monthly data collection starting from the month of March 2020. Compared to the first round, in order to obtain results at a more accurate and detailed geographical level, as well as a level that is more relevant to humanitarian programming, the methodology will be reviewed (as explained in the paragraph below), in order to focus the analysis and reporting at two different levels: macro-area level (North East; Southeast; Northwest) and axis level. Collected data and subsequent analysis will be shared with existing humanitarian coordination mechanisms and structures for triangulation and feedbacks purposes in order to ensure that results effectively inform the humanitarian response planning.