Report of the visit of the Chair of the Central African Republic Configuration of the Peacebuilding Commission to the Central African Republic (11-14 February 2020) (S/2020/131)

In my capacity as Chair of the Central African Republic Configuration of the Peacebuilding Commission, I visited Bangui from 11 to 14 February 2020. Members of the Peacebuilding Support Office and the Electoral Affairs Division accompanied me during the visit. The Permanent Representative of the Central African Republic to the United Nations also joined me. As set out in the terms of reference for the trip, the focus was on exploring how the Commission can be utilized to support the timely preparation and organization of the 2020–2021 elections and raise awareness of challenges, including resource mobilization, understanding developments regarding the implementation of the Political Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation in the Central African Republic and supporting the implementation of the National Recovery and Peacebuilding Plan, with a particular focus on its rule of law components.