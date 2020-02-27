CAR
Report of the visit of the Chair of the Central African Republic Configuration of the Peacebuilding Commission to the Central African Republic (11-14 February 2020) (S/2020/131)
Attachments
11–14 February 2020
In my capacity as Chair of the Central African Republic Configuration of the Peacebuilding Commission, I visited Bangui from 11 to 14 February 2020. Members of the Peacebuilding Support Office and the Electoral Affairs Division accompanied me during the visit. The Permanent Representative of the Central African Republic to the United Nations also joined me. As set out in the terms of reference for the trip, the focus was on exploring how the Commission can be utilized to support the timely preparation and organization of the 2020–2021 elections and raise awareness of challenges, including resource mobilization, understanding developments regarding the implementation of the Political Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation in the Central African Republic and supporting the implementation of the National Recovery and Peacebuilding Plan, with a particular focus on its rule of law components.
During my visit, I met with President Faustin-Archange Touadera, the Prime Minister, the Minister of Territorial Administration, Decentralization and Local Development, the Minister of Planning, the President of the Constitutional Court, the President of the National Electoral Authority, the African Union representative, the European Union representative and the World Bank and International Monetary Fund representatives, as well as the high-level leadership of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) and the United Nations country team and several members of the diplomatic corps.