Report of the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2127 (2013) concerning the Central African Republic (S/2019/973)

By its resolution 2127 (2013) , the Security Council imposed a general and complete arms embargo on the Central African Republic and established a committee tasked with, among other things, overseeing the implementation of the sanctions measures. By the same resolution, the Council established a panel of experts working under the direction of the Committee.

Subsequently, by its resolution 2134 (2014), the Security Council imposed additional measures, such as a travel ban and an asset freeze on individuals and entities designated by the Committee in accordance with the listing criteria delineated in paragraphs 36 and 37 of the resolution. Both resolutions contain exemptions to the measures and criteria for designation. By its resolution 2488 (2019), the Council decided that the arms embargo would no longer apply to supplies of weapons with a calibre of 14.5 mm or less, and ammunition and components specially designed for such weapons, to the Central African Republic security forces, as notified in advance to the Committee.