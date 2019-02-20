Abstract

The impacts of different approaches to protecting and promoting / rebuilding pastoralist livelihoods during and after conflict is mixed, complicated by the evolving nature of conflict (including its different forms), the range of pastoral groups operating across African contexts and the supra national nature of their activities. This rapid review synthesises findings from rigorous academic, practitioner, and policy references published in the past 10 years that discuss approaches to supporting pastoral livelihoods.

