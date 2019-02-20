20 Feb 2019

Rebuilding Pastoralist Livelihoods During and After Conflict

Report
from Department for International Development
Published on 03 Sep 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (629.65 KB)

Abstract

The impacts of different approaches to protecting and promoting / rebuilding pastoralist livelihoods during and after conflict is mixed, complicated by the evolving nature of conflict (including its different forms), the range of pastoral groups operating across African contexts and the supra national nature of their activities. This rapid review synthesises findings from rigorous academic, practitioner, and policy references published in the past 10 years that discuss approaches to supporting pastoral livelihoods.

K4D helpdesk reports provide summaries of current research, evidence and lessons learned. This report was commissioned by the UK Department for International Development.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.