Reassuring Population of United Nations Support, Secretary-General Notes First Legislative Election Round Results in Central African Republic

SG/SM/20566

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General has been closely following the situation in the Central African Republic. He takes note of the final results of the first round of legislative elections, as proclaimed by the Constitutional Court on 1 February 2021.

The Secretary-General remains very concerned about recent armed clashes and threats to civilians in the Central African Republic. He deeply regrets the loss of human lives, the deterioration of the humanitarian situation, the forced displacement of over 200,000 persons and the increased suffering of the population. He strongly condemns the violence, reiterates his call for a global ceasefire in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and urges all parties to immediately cease hostilities. He reiterates that perpetrators of grave violations of human rights and international humanitarian law, as well as serious crimes, including the killing of civilians and United Nations peacekeepers, must be held accountable.

The Secretary-General urges the Central African authorities to initiate a meaningful and inclusive political dialogue with the political opposition and armed groups that have renounced violence to de-escalate tensions and revitalize the peace process.

The Secretary-General reiterates that the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) will maintain a robust posture to implement its mandate, including the protection of civilians. He wishes to reassure the people of the Central African Republic of the steadfast support of the United Nations to their efforts to consolidate peace and democracy in close cooperation with other partners.

