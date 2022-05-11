Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM): Central African Republic - Post-distribution monitoring of essential non-food items (NFI) distributions and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) interventions (01 January - 31 December 2021)

Post-distribution monitoring (PDM) and post-intervention monitoring are conducted after the Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM) responses in essential non-food items (NFIs) and in water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH). The objective is to assess beneficiary satisfaction after the RRM interventions. A PDM takes place at the earliest 35 days after the end of the response and is led by the RRM partner (Action Against Hunger, ACTED or Solidarités International) having carried out the intervention.

Between January and December 2021, 25 PDMs were conducted as a result of interventions in which 158 020 individuals (34 552 households) benefited from NFIs and 98 228 individuals (approx. 9 801 households) benefited from WASH support. During these PDMs, 4 142 beneficiary households1 in NFI and WASH were randomly selected and surveyed. In the end, 3 894 beneficiary households were considered for this analysis following data cleaning. The indicators provided below are indicative and should not be considered representative of beneficiaries’ satisfaction as a result of all RRM interventions.

Data on pre-intervention needs is based on multisector assessments (MSAs) of needs conducted before the RRM interventions to assess the severity of needs. The indicators provided below are indicative and should not be considered representative of the vulnerability of affected populations determined by all MSAs.

All RRM documents and tools are available on the portal Humanitarian Response.