Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM): Central African Republic - Post-distribution monitoring of essential non-food item (NFI) distributions and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) interventions, January-December 2020

Post-distribution monitoring (PDM) and post-intervention monitoring are conducted after the Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM) responses in essential non-food items (NFIs) and in water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH). The objective is to assess beneficiary satisfaction after the RRM interventions. A PDM takes place at the earliest 35 days after the end of the response and is led by the RRM partner (Action Against Hunger, ACTED or Solidarités International) having carried out the intervention.

Between January and December 2020, 25 PDMs were conducted as a result of interventions in which 132,936 individuals (29,403 households) benefited from NFIs and 55,644 individuals (approx. 10,638 households) benefited from WASH support. During these PDMs, 3,038 NFI beneficiary households1 and 2,197 WASH beneficiary households were randomly selected and surveyed. In the end, 2,676 interviews of NFI beneficiairy households and 1,958 interviews of WASH beneficiary households were considered for this analysis following data cleaning. The indicators provided below are indicative and should not be considered representative of beneficiaries’ satisfaction as a result of all RRM interventions.

Data on pre-intervention needs is based on multisector assessments (MSAs) of needs conducted before the RRM interventions to assess the severity of needs. The indicators provided below are indicative and should not be considered representative of the vulnerability of affected populations determined by all MSAs.

All RRM documents and tools are available on the portal Humanitarian Response