Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM): Central African Republic, Monthly factsheet #10 (01 - 31 octobre 2022)

The Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM) is designed to monitor humanitarian action, conduct multisector assessments (MSAs) of needs and to implement several types of emergency responses, including distributions of essential non-food items (NFIs) and high emergency biscuits (HEBs), emergency water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) interventions, as well as cash transfer programming (CTP). Currently, the RRM is made possible through the support of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID/BHA), the Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations ( DG ECHO), the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) and the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA). All RRM products are available on the Humanitarian Response portal.