Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM): Central African Republic, Monthly factsheet #12 (01 - 31 December 2020)

The Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM) is designed to monitor humanitarian action, conduct multisector needs assessments (MSAs) and to implement several types of emergency responses, including distributions of essential non-food items (NFI) and high emergency biscuits (HEB), emergency shelter and/or water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) interventions, as well as cash transfer programming (CTP). Currently, the RRM is made possible through the support of the European Union Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Office (ECHO), the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the British Department for International Development (DFID), the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA) and the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC). All RRM products are available on the Humanitarian Response portal.