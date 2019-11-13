13 Nov 2019

Rapid Response Mechanism: Central African Republic, Monthly Dashboard #10 (01 - 31 October 2019)

Infographic
from ACTED, Action Contre la Faim France, UN Children's Fund, Solidarités International, REACH Initiative
Published on 31 Oct 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (351.64 KB)

The Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM) is designed to monitor humanitarian action, conduct multisector assessments and to implement several emergency responses, including non-food items (NFI) and HEB1 distributions, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) interventions, cash activities and fairs. Currently, RRM is made possible through the generous support of the European Union Civil Protection and Humaniarian Aid Office (ECHO), the Office of U.S. Foreign Disaster Assistance (OFDA), the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA) and the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC). All RRM products are available on the Humanitarian Response portal.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.