Rapid Response Mechanism: Central African Republic, Monthly Dashboard #4 (01 - 30 April 2019)

The Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM) is designed to monitor humanitarian action, conduct multisector assessments and to implement several emergency responses, as non-food items (NFI) and HEB1 distributions, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) interventions, cash activities and fairs, when there is no capacity on site. Currently, RRM is made possible through the generous support of the European Union Civil Protection and Humaniarian Aid Office (ECHO), the Office of U.S. Foreign Disaster Assistance (OFDA), the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA) and the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC). All RRM products are available on the Humanitarian Response portal.