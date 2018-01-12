Rapid Response Mechanism: Central African Republic, Monthly Factsheet #12, 01 - 31 December 2017

The Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM) is designed to monitor humanitarian action, conduct multisector assessments, emergency non-food items (NFI) distributions and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) interventions when there is no capacity on site. Currently, RRM is made possible through the generous support of the Common Humanitarian Fund (CHF), the European Union Civil Protection and Humaniarian Aid Offce (ECHO), the Offce of U.S. Foreign Disaster Assistance (OFDA), Japan and the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA). All RRM products are available on the Humanitarian Response portal.