Rapid Response Mechanism: Central African Republic, Annual factsheet - 01 January - 31 December 2020

The Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM) is designed to monitor humanitarian action, conduct multisector assessments (MSAs) of needs and to implement several types of emergency responses, including distributions of essential non-food items (NFIs) and high emergency biscuits (HEB), emergency water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) interventions, as well as cash transfer programming (CTP). Currently, the RRM is made possible through the support of the European Commission Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations department (ECHO), the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA) and the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC). All RRM products are available on the Humanitarian Response portal.

Three international non governemental organisations – Action Against Hunger (ACF), ACTED and Solidarités International (SI) – are the implementing partners of RRM, coordinated by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF). RRM is supported by the operational bases of its three partners located in Bambari (ACTED),

Bangassou (ACTED), Bossangoa (ACF), Bouar (ACF) and KagaBandoro (SI), in one sub-base in Dékoa (SI), as well as by mobile teams located in Bangui.

In 2020, the RRM has monitored fourteen out of the sixteen prefectures in the Central African Republic.The prefectures of Lobaye and Sangha-Mbaéré, as well as the capital city Bangui, were not covered by the RRM partners. Although some sub-prefectures in Haute-Kotto, Mambéré-Kadéï, Ombella-M’Poko were not covered, the situation in other sub-prefectures was monitored by the RRM partners.

In 2020, 92 alerts were launched and shared with the humanitarian community. Those shocks, whose 63% were linked to violence, have affected more than 560,000 individuals.