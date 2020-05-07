République centrafricaine: Aperçu de la réponse humanitaire suite à la COVID-19 (7 mai 2020)

CONTEXT

On 14 March 2020, the Ministry of Health and Population officially declared the COVID-19 epidemic in CAR. As of 5 May, 118 cases were confirmed in the country. In support of government efforts, humanitarian actors have taken steps to integrate COVID-19 risk prevention and control measures in existing humanitarian programs to ensure that humanitarian assistance is delivered effectively, efficiently and safely during the pandemic. In addition, humanitarian actors continue to provide life-saving assistance across CAR through the regular and multisectoral response. Between January and March 2020, more than 545,000 people have received humanitarian assistance in at least one area. In addition, as of 04 May 2020, 294,000 people had received multisectoral assistance as part of the COVID-19 response, and 1,120,000 people were made aware of the pandemic and the relative prevention measures.