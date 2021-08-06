Protection from Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (PSEA) Inter-Agency Field Support to Central African Republic - 20 March to 3 April 2021 Mission Report

In 2019, the Humanitarian Country Team in the Central African Republic identified Protection from Sexual Exploitation and Abuse as a priority area for improving collective accountability. This was also reflected in the Humanitarian Response Plan and the Humanitarian Country Team (HCT) compact. Throughout 2020, humanitarian actors boosted awareness-raising, training, feedback and complaint mechanisms as well as services and assistance to survivors. These activities enabled the system to better detect and respond to possible SEA allegations.

However, in response to an increasing number of allegations and the request from humanitarian partners to strengthen PSEA actions in a constructive, transparent, victim-centered and collective manner, the Humanitarian Coordinator requested an Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC) support mission to further recommend how this could be accomplished.