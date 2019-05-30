Protection Risks: Central African Republic - DTM Round #6, Oct - Dec 2018

Coverage: Seven prefectures (Bamingui-Bangoran, Basse-Kotto, Haute-Kotto, Haut-Mbomou, Mbomou, Nana-Gribizi and Ouaka)

CONTEXT

While conflict and displacement in the Central African Republic (CAR) have been ongoing since 2013, recent waves of violence in the country led to a dramatic increase in the number of people fleeing their homes in 2017 and 2018. Currently there are estimated to be around 643,000 IDPs in CAR.

The number of people in need of urgent humanitarian assistance has been increasing. As the humanitarian and security situation deteriorated in 2018, it was recently estimated that nearly half of the population requires humanitarian assistance.

OBJECTIVE

This document uses indicators from the current DTM questionnaire to examine the extent of protection-associated needs, assistance gaps and risks reported by key informants in the specific sites surveyed by DTM during the sixth round of data collection. Relevant comparisons with the data from Round 4 and Round 5 are also highlighted. This analysis does not contain individual site assessments, but compares higher level administrative units based on the available data with protection-related indicators, in order to highlight locations with an accumulation of protection concerns, for potential prioritization of interventions and future research.