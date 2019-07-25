Project Highlights - Strengthening the food security, nutrition and livelihoods of vulnerable populations affected by the crisis in the Central African Republic (OSRO/CAF/707/IRE)

Objective

To improve the food security and nutrition of crisis-affected communities in the prefectures of Ombella-Mpoko and Lobaye.

Key Partners

Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and Non-governmental Organizations (NGOs).

Beneficiaries Reached

3 200 households.

Activities Implemented

Distributed 68.2 tonnes of seeds (groundnut, maize, paddy rice and squash) and 6 600 hoes to 2 200 households (31 kg of seeds and three hoes/kit).

Organized four seed fairs benefiting 1 000 vulnerable households in four communes in the prefecture of Lobaye.

Distributed vouchers (XAF 25 000 [USD 43]/household), along with the provision of three hoes to each beneficiary, to purchase an average of 36 kg of seed.

Trained 20 technicians from ten NGOs on: (i) food crop management; (ii) setting up of plots; (iii) agricultural input trade fairs; and (iv) farmer field school (FFS) approach; they then trained 223 facilitators, selected among the beneficiaries, on crop management and FFS approach; they in turn trained the 3 200 beneficiary households through the establishment of FFS in all targeted localities.

Results