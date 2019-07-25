25 Jul 2019

Project Highlights - Strengthening the food security, nutrition and livelihoods of vulnerable populations affected by the crisis in the Central African Republic (OSRO/CAF/707/IRE)

Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
Objective

To improve the food security and nutrition of crisis-affected communities in the prefectures of Ombella-Mpoko and Lobaye.

Key Partners

Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and Non-governmental Organizations (NGOs).

Beneficiaries Reached

3 200 households.

Activities Implemented

  • Distributed 68.2 tonnes of seeds (groundnut, maize, paddy rice and squash) and 6 600 hoes to 2 200 households (31 kg of seeds and three hoes/kit).
  • Organized four seed fairs benefiting 1 000 vulnerable households in four communes in the prefecture of Lobaye.
  • Distributed vouchers (XAF 25 000 [USD 43]/household), along with the provision of three hoes to each beneficiary, to purchase an average of 36 kg of seed.
  • Trained 20 technicians from ten NGOs on: (i) food crop management; (ii) setting up of plots; (iii) agricultural input trade fairs; and (iv) farmer field school (FFS) approach; they then trained 223 facilitators, selected among the beneficiaries, on crop management and FFS approach; they in turn trained the 3 200 beneficiary households through the establishment of FFS in all targeted localities.

Results

  • Cultivated a total of 1 600 ha of land and produced 1 330 tonnes of foods (on an average of 450kg/household/0.5 ha of land).
  • Enhanced households’ food security and livelihoods through the sale of the production surplus, the storage of seeds for the next planting season and consumption (allowing to cover their needs for three months).
  • Reinforced the technical capacities of implementing partners through the practical trainings provided.
  • Enhanced the capacities of beneficiary households through technical trainings and establishment of FFS, ensuring the sustainability of the activities and reinforcing social cohesion.

