24 Oct 2019

Prioritizing and Sequencing Peacekeeping Mandates in 2019: The Case of MINUSCA

Report
from International Peace Institute
Published on 24 Oct 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (412.86 KB)

Introduction

The UN Security Council is expected to renew the mandate of the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) in November 2019. In this context, the International Peace Institute (IPI), the Stimson Center, and Security Council Report organized a workshop on September 10, 2018, to discuss MINUSCA’s mandate and political strategy.

This workshop offered a platform for member states, UN staff, and outside experts to develop a shared understanding and common strategic assessment of the situation in the Central African Republic (CAR). The discussion was intended to help the Security Council make informed decisions with respect to the strategic orientation, prioritization, and sequencing of the mission’s mandate and actions on the ground.

The first session of the workshop focused on the current conflict dynamics in CAR, including progress on and obstacles related to the security situation, the political process, the restoration of state authority, and efforts to address the root causes of the conflict. In the second session, participants put forward ideas for how to strengthen and adapt MINUSCA’s mandate to help the mission advance its political strategy and achieve the Security Council’s objectives in the coming year.

