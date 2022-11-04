Prioritization and sequencing of Security Council mandates: the case of MINUSCA

Evaluating the mandate and political strategy for the UN peacekeeping mission in Central African Republic ahead of the November 2022 mandate renewal.

On October 11, 2022, the International Peace Institute (IPI), the Stimson Center, and Security Council Report organized a workshop to discuss the mandate and political strategy of the United Nations Multidimensional Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA). This discussion was part of a series of workshops that examine how the activities included in peace operations’ mandates can be better prioritized, sequenced, and grounded in a political strategy. This was the sixth consecutive year in which these partners convened discussions in support of the mandate negotiations on MINUSCA. The meeting note was drafted collaboratively by IPI, the Stimson Center, and Security Council Report. The meeting note summarizes the main points raised in the discussion under the Chatham House rule of non-attribution and does not necessarily represent the views of all participants. The project is funded with the support of the German Federal Foreign Office and the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs.