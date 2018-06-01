Part 2: "We have become the target"

Aid workers in the Central African Republic's fast-fragmenting conflict

Philip Kleinfeld, Freelance journalist and IRIN contributor

The convoy set off from Bossangoa early in the afternoon on 25 February destined for Markounda, a remote town in the northwest of the Central African Republic. Inside were three members of a local non-governmental organisation called Bangui Sans Frontières, two officials from the country’s Ministry of Education, and a consultant working for UNICEF.

Read more on IRIN.